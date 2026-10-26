IRGC official says avenging Imam Khamenei’s martyrdom is a national consensus in Iran

ABNA24 - The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) for political affairs has stressed that there is a national consensus in Iran on avenging the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in US attacks.

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, speaking to Fars News Agency about the issue, emphasized that bringing to justice the perpetrators responsible for the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is a matter of national consensus in Iran.

“There is a consensus that our enemies, by committing this crime and martyring the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, inflicted a deep wound on our nation,” Javani said.

He stressed that those seeking vengeance are not limited to any single institution or group, saying the circle extends from the relevant authorities and resistance groups to freedom-seeking people around the world, all those who cherish freedom, and the Iranian nation.

Each, he added, will undoubtedly make efforts to avenge the Leader’s martyrdom in accordance with their own capacity and responsibility.Emphasizing the broad and widespread nature of this movement, Javani said that when those seeking vengeance constitute such a large and far-reaching collective, their efforts will one day yield results.

The IRGC deputy chief for political affairs said the quest for vengeance has two dimensions. The first, he explained, is to bring to their doom the criminals who ordered, directly carried out, or participated in the assassination.

“We hope that, as soon as possible, every one of these criminals, according to the identified list, will face the consequences of their actions and be killed,” he said.

The second dimension, Javani continued, is to “deliver a hard slap to the Americans and drive them out of the region.”“We must bring the Americans’ era in the region to an end, and the groundwork for this has been laid,” he said.Javani added that the Americans would no longer be able to return to the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, or their military bases in the region.



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