IRGC says two terrorist teams arrested in southeastern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: IRGC Quds Base stationed in southeast Iran said Tuesday that two terrorist teams were identified and apprehended in the Saravan and Iranshahr counties.

The Public Relations office of the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base stated that, as part of a series of successive blows dealt to terrorist groups in the southeastern region—facilitated by intelligence oversight and preemptive action by the intelligence community—two terrorist teams were identified in the Saravan and Iranshahr areas, and their members were arrested at dawn today.

The IRGC base also said that the dismantled teams intended to carry out several terrorist operations in Iranshahr and Saravan; however, their plans were thwarted by the decisive action of intelligence agencies.

While expressing gratitude for the patience, forbearance, and cooperation shown by the valiant local population during the execution of this operation, the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force issued a warning to the mercenaries of the United States and the Zionist regime: the ultimate fate of serving as a mercenary for the enemy is destruction and annihilation.

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