IRGC spokesperson says Iran’s confrontation with US and Israel goes beyond military sphere

ABNA24 - The spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Islamic Republic’s confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime goes beyond the military arena, encompassing Iranian-Islamic identity, culture, religion and civilization.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi stressed that preserving the country’s territorial integrity and safeguarding its national and religious identity are among the Iranian nation’s most important responsibilities today.He said the adversaries’ objectives in this confrontation are not confined to the military sphere, adding that Iran’s identity, culture, religion and civilization are also at the center of the war.

Mohebbi stated that the United States and the Israeli regime seek to weaken and fragment Iran. He identified the Iranian nation’s Iranian and Islamic identity as one of the main fronts of this confrontation, saying the adversaries aim to undermine that identity, eradicate the country’s culture and replace its values with their own preferred values and models.He added that defending the country is not limited to protecting its geographical borders, but also involves safeguarding the culture, religious beliefs and historical identity of the Iranian nation.

Mohebbi said Iran possesses a civilizational heritage shaped over thousands of years that acquired new dimensions with the advent of Islam. He added that the adversaries seek to weaken this legacy and prevent Iran from continuing to play its civilizational role.

The IRGC spokesperson noted that the confrontation could have consequences extending beyond Iran’s borders and affect the fate of other nations as well. He said Iranian society must understand the circumstances, preserve national unity and rely on domestic capabilities to determine its own future with awareness and a sense of responsibility.



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