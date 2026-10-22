Major General Rezaei in Interview with American Media Outlet: Any Action Against Iran Has Cost

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Major General Mohsen Rezaei, in an interview with "Drop Site" media, emphasized, "Everyone must know that action against Iran has a cost. If diplomacy can create this understanding, we prefer diplomacy; but if the war continues, Iran possesses the necessary tools to continue responding."

He emphasized, "In previous stages, we did not employ all our capabilities. In proportion to the intensity of the war, we brought more capabilities into operation, and we are prepared for the next stage as well."

Rezaei noted, "The continuation of the current situation will bring strategic consequences; including that energy markets will not calm down for the next 3 years. The continuation of this war has changed the dynamics of relations in Iran's favor, because the Persian Gulf littoral countries are rapidly redefining their relations with Iran."

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council also said, "The Arab countries of the Persian Gulf region have come to believe that the American army is not even capable of defending its own bases; while these same countries expected America to defend them."

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