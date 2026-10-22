Yemen's Armed Forces: Four Military Operations Carried Out in the Past 48 Hours

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces announced that in the past 48 hours they have carried out four military operations with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to the statement of Yemen's armed forces, the first operation targeted the Saudi Ministry of Defense in Riyadh with a direct hit. The second operation targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and led to disruption of flights. In the third operation, Aramco company facilities in Yanbu were directly hit and a fire broke out at the location. The fourth operation also targeted Abha International Airport with a direct hit.

Yemen's armed forces emphasized, "Saudi Arabia's threat to target Yemeni tribes will not go unanswered, and if this threat is carried out, its consequences for Saudi Arabia will be catastrophic and unpredictable. In that case, we will resort to major options that we did not previously want to adopt, and Saudi Arabia will be responsible for its consequences."

Yemen's armed forces emphasized, "We will continue our operations deep inside Saudi Arabia in defense of the country and the nation, and we will adhere to the equation of 'blockade in exchange for blockade and escalation in exchange for escalation' and targeting the gatherings of Saudi forces until the aggression stops and the blockade of our country ends."

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