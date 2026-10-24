Yemeni forces target Saudi defense ministry, Aramco facility and airports

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces said that over the past 48 hours, four major targets in Saudi Arabia including ministry of defense building in Riyadh, Aramco facility in Yanbu, and King Fahd and Abha airports were attacked with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to a report by Al-Masirah TV, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam disrupted operations at the airport, while a precise strike on an Aramco facility in the city of Yanbu caused fire.

The spokesperson further said that over the past 100 days, Saudi Arabia has carried out more than 2,900 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian targets in Yemen, resulting in the death and injury of more than 562 people, mostly women and children.

He also warned against Saudi Arabia’s threats to target Yemeni tribes, saying that in case such threats are carried out, the consequences for Riyadh will be ‘disastrous and unpredictable,’ and Saudi Arabia would be responsible for the consequences.

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