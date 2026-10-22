From Makalla and Aden to Jizan and Asir; Yemen Gives Saudi Arabia No Respite

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an action that appears to be a message to Saudi Arabia that this country's effort to ignite the border front with northern Yemen will face the opening of a widespread battle that it will not be able to stop, Yemen's armed forces over the past two days have expanded the scope of their operations against Saudi Arabia's presence in southern and eastern Yemen, as well as the southern regions of Saudi Arabia from Jizan to Asir.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Major General "Yahya Saree," the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, emphasized that after Saudi military transport aircraft entered "Al-Rayyan" Airport in the city of "Shahr" in the east of the city of "Makalla," the center of Hadhramaut province, an operation was carried out using several ballistic missiles that targeted the Saudi military equipment transported by these aircraft.

Although the operations of Yemen's armed forces in recent days were mainly focused on the gatherings and movements of Saudi-affiliated forces in several Yemeni provinces, the recent attacks also extended to the Asir and Jizan areas in southern Saudi Arabia.

Al-Rayyan Airport; The Hub for the Transfer of Saudi Military Equipment

Intelligence sources emphasized to Al-Akhbar newspaper that Yemen's armed forces have monitored the entry of weapons shipments by air to Al-Rayyan Airport. These sources added that the traffic of military aircraft to this airport had not stopped for 72 hours.

In contrast, "Hadhramaut" officials affiliated with the Saudi-allied Aden government denied the military use of this airport but confirmed that a Saudi aircraft had entered it a few hours before the attack was carried out; without providing any explanation about the mission of this aircraft.

It is worth noting that Al-Rayyan Airport has been closed since 2017 and is used for military activities. Also, in the grounds of this airport, there is a base that the UAE had previously built. Saudi forces took over this base from the UAE late last year and continue to keep the airport closed to civilian flights.

Badr Camp in Aden; The Fourth Attack by Yemen's Armed Forces

In this context, Yemen's armed forces yesterday targeted "Badr" camp for the fourth time. A camp located near the grounds of Aden International Airport.

This attack was carried out after monitoring the extensive movements of Saudi forces in the camp. A place where Riyadh has established fortified underground operations rooms and from which it directs battles in several Yemeni provinces.

According to Major General Yahya Saree, Yemen's armed forces targeted the operations room belonging to Saudi forces inside Badr camp with a ballistic missile.

Yemen's armed forces a few days ago as well, after the entry of Saudi military equipment and reinforcement forces into this same camp, had targeted it with several ballistic missiles and drones.

Attack on Al-Alam Camp; Heavy Losses Among Yemeni Forces

Meanwhile, it became clear that the missile attack by Yemen's armed forces on "Al-Alam" camp in Shabwah province coincided with the entry of a Saudi delegation consisting of about 10 officers to this location. The head of this delegation was "Musleh Al-Otaibi," the Saudi governor in Shabwah.

According to the report, this attack led to the killing of about 100 members of the "Liwa Al-Tawhid" group. The Salafi group that operates in this region.

Drone Attacks on Saudi Forces in Jizan and Asir

Yemen's armed forces also the day before had targeted the gatherings of Saudi military personnel deep in the Jizan and Asir areas. This operation was carried out using "Rajum" suicide drones.

According to the images published by Yemen's War Information Center, this operation encompassed border military positions in an area from Asir to Jizan and led to the killing of a number of Saudi military personnel, the destruction of a number of their military vehicles, and the disabling of several other vehicles.

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