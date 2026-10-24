Yemen welcomes Al-Azhar call to end conflict and lift siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s ministry of foreign affairs once again welcomed the call by the Sheikh of Al-Azhar to end the conflict and urged the international community to pressure Saudi Arabia to halt attacks and lift the siege on Yemen.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, the Yemeni side also welcomed any efforts to stop the attacks, lift the siege, and end Saudi Arabia’s occupation of Yemeni territories.

Egypt’s Al-Azhar religious institution had previously called for the formation of a committee of representatives from Arab and Islamic countries to resolve the disputes.

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