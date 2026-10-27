West Asian Security Must Be Regionally Driven, Says Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at the conclusion of a four-country meeting involving Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said regional security should be endogenous, meaning it should be shaped and maintained by countries within the region rather than external powers.

Rezaei said regional cooperation should have begun much earlier, adding that visits by senior officials from Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia demonstrated that countries were not yielding to what he described as American threats.

He also credited the Iranian people's resistance and the strength of the country's armed forces with helping create what he described as a new and positive atmosphere for regional dialogue.

According to Rezaei, the effects of Iran's resistance were becoming increasingly evident, while discussions with officials from Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing regional challenges.

He said the participating countries shared the view that closer collaboration among the four nations could help resolve regional problems and strengthen stability.

The meeting also addressed the conflicts involving Israel and the Palestinian territories. According to Rezaei, participants stressed that Israel should withdraw from southern Lebanon, southern Syria, the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, and cease its military aggression.

Rezaei's remarks underscored Tehran's position that regional countries should take the lead in resolving conflicts and establishing a security framework based on cooperation, sovereignty and resistance to external intervention.