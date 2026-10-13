Rezaei: Iran’s control over Strait of Hormuz represents enormous national wealth

ABNA4 - The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has said that the country’s control over the Strait of Hormuz represents the enormous national wealth.

Speaking in an interview late on Monday, Major General Mohsen Rezaei stated that Iran’s interests go far beyond closing the strait and collecting transit fees, emphasizing, “Its real value lies in our ability to ensure security.”

Earlier, General Rezaei had described Washington's response to Iran's seven conditions as insufficient, saying the United States has accepted some of the conditions but has yet to clarify others.

In a post on social media, Rezaei stressed that Iran's diplomatic approach has changed and that the country would not return to its previous position.

In a separate post, Rezaei had said that US President Donald Trump is resorting to smuggling after the failure of the US fleet to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



/129