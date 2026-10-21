Rezaei says Iran’s conditions must be fully met before negotiations / no enriched uranium will be removed

ABNA24 - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei has ruled out negotiations with the United States until Washington takes necessary steps to build trust.

"Not a single gram of enriched uranium will be removed from Iran," Rezaei posted on X.

"There will be no negotiations until the United States takes steps to build trust," he stressed.

The top Iranian security official stressed that the negotiation process must begin with the full fulfillment of all Iran’s conditions.





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