Rezaei says no enriched uranium will leave Iran

ABNA24 - "Even a single partcile of enriched uranium will not go out of Iran", the secreatry of Suprem National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei told Pakistani mediator Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday evening.

In the meeting with visiting Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, Rezaei described Iran’s enriched nuclear material as a major national asset and said it would remain in the country for domestic use.

He said Iran’s officials and people were united on the issue, adding that no negotiations with Washington would take place until the United States took steps to build trust. Rezaei emphasized that fulfilling Iran’s conditions would be the starting point for that process.

He also underscored the brotherly ties between the Iranian and Pakistani peoples.

Munir, for his part, announced that the border between Iran and Pakistan had reopened, saying that border-related problems had been resolved and crossings had resumed operations on Tuesday morning.

The Pakistani army chief also praised the resistance of Iran’s armed forces during the 40-day war and stressed the importance of expanding regional cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad without the involvement of foreign powers.



/129