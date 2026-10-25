Pakistan Embassy Holds First-Ever Consular Services Camp in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Pakistani Embassy in Tehran has organised its first-ever consular services camp in the Iranian city of Qom, providing passport, identity card and document verification services to approximately 1,000 Pakistani citizens, religious students and their family members.

Held on October 22, 2026, at Hotel Safa on Moallem Street in Qom, the one-day camp aimed to make essential consular services more accessible to Pakistanis living in the city and surrounding areas.

The initiative was organised in cooperation with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and local authorities to enable Pakistani citizens to access essential services without travelling to Tehran.

The camp provided services related to Pakistan's Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), passport applications, document attestation and other consular matters.

Monthly Consular Services Planned for Qom

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, described the initiative as an important step towards addressing the needs of the Pakistani community in Qom.

He noted that many Pakistani families face financial constraints, long travel distances and other difficulties that prevent them from making frequent trips to Tehran to access consular services. Such journeys can be particularly challenging for women, children and larger families.

The ambassador said bringing these services directly to Qom would help alleviate these difficulties and make essential documentation procedures more convenient for the community.

He announced that the embassy plans to organise consular service visits to Qom every month, enabling Pakistani citizens to access the facilities locally while saving time and travel expenses.

Serving Pakistan's Religious Students and Families

Highlighting Qom's religious and spiritual significance, Siddiqui noted that the city attracts large numbers of Pakistani pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (SA). Many Pakistani citizens, including religious students and their families, also reside in the city.

He emphasised that serving the needs of Pakistanis living in Qom was not merely an administrative responsibility but also a religious and humanitarian commitment.

The initiative is expected to benefit students, religious scholars, families and other members of the Pakistani community who require regular access to official documentation and consular assistance.

Strengthening Iran-Pakistan People-to-People Ties

The ambassador thanked Iranian authorities, particularly the governor of Qom Province, for their cooperation in addressing the concerns of Pakistani residents and facilitating the delivery of consular services.

He expressed hope that such initiatives would ease the difficulties faced by Pakistani citizens in Iran and further strengthen people-to-people relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The successful organisation of the first consular camp marks a step towards improving access to diplomatic services for Pakistanis living outside Tehran, with monthly visits expected to provide continued assistance to the community in Qom.