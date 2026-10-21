Photos: Commemoration ceremony for theological thoughts of Martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Baqer al-Sadr

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commemoration ceremony for the theological thoughts of Martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Baqer al-Sadr was held on Tuesday (October 20, 2026) with the presence and speeches of seminary and university professors, organized by the Islamic Theology Association of the Seminary in cooperation with the Quran and Hadith Research Institute, the Shahid Sadr Research Institute, and a group of scientific and educational centers of Qom, at the Farabi Schools, a university center located in Qom.