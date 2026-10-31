Qom Hosts Major Academic Meeting of Dars-e-Kharij Scholars from India and Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A significant academic meeting of senior Dars-e-Kharij scholars from India and Pakistan was held in the holy city of Qom, where participants announced the establishment of an academic body aimed at addressing religious, jurisprudential and theological issues affecting the Indian subcontinent. The meeting also decided to organize regular monthly academic sessions to promote scholarly exchange and strengthen cooperation among religious scholars.

The meeting was held at Madrasah Imam Muntazir (A.J.) under the auspices of the Qom branch of Wifaq-ul-Madaris. It aimed to strengthen academic relations between scholars and religious authorities from India and Pakistan, encourage intellectual dialogue, and explore solutions to religious, jurisprudential and theological challenges facing the subcontinent.

The gathering was attended by prominent scholars and teachers of Dars-e-Kharij at the Qom Seminary, including Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir Muqaddasi, Ayatollah Syed Muhammad Baqir Rizvi Kashmiri, Ayatollah Muhammad Abbas Sadiqi, Ayatollah Shaban Ali Hadi, Ayatollah Shuja Hussain Hussaini, and Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Ali Asghar Saifi, director of the Qom branch of Wifaq-ul-Madaris.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hujjatul Islam Ali Asghar Saifi welcomed the participating scholars and outlined the objectives and significance of the academic gathering.

Saifi said that approximately nine senior scholars associated with India and Pakistan are currently teaching Dars-e-Kharij at the Qom Seminary. He explained that the Qom branch of Wifaq-ul-Madaris seeks to introduce these scholars to academic and religious circles in India and Pakistan and enable the wider community to benefit from their scholarly experience and insights on important jurisprudential, theological and religious questions.

He proposed holding regular academic meetings to institutionalize the process, allowing scholars to benefit from one another’s expertise and provide guidance in accordance with the religious needs of communities across the subcontinent.

Scholars Emphasize Academic Cooperation and Ijtihad

Ayatollah Muhammad Abbas Sadiqi welcomed the initiative and stressed the importance of continuing such academic gatherings. He said scholarly discussions, the exchange of ideas and joint academic activities have become essential in the present circumstances.

Ayatollah Syed Muhammad Baqir Rizvi Kashmiri highlighted the importance of *ijtihad*, or independent Islamic legal reasoning. He said that, considering the distinctive religious, jurisprudential and social circumstances of India and Pakistan, qualified scholars at the Qom Seminary should make greater contributions to the field of ijtihad.

He emphasized the need to connect the academic capabilities of scholars from the subcontinent with the religious requirements of their respective societies and strengthen scholarly ties among teachers.

Ayatollah Shaban Ali Hadi proposed holding the meetings twice a month rather than monthly. Referring to the challenges faced by scholars from India and Pakistan at the seminaries of Najaf Ashraf and Qom, he said such gatherings could play an effective role in addressing difficulties, facilitating the exchange of experiences and promoting mutual cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of research and academic discussions on both jurisprudential questions and issues of theology, particularly subjects involving differences of opinion.

Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir Muqaddasi expressed satisfaction with the initiative and thanked senior scholars of Jamiatul Muntazir and the officials of Wifaq-ul-Madaris for laying the foundation of this important academic process.

He said such an initiative should have been launched much earlier.

Muqaddasi discussed in detail the academic activities of students and scholars at the seminary, the challenges they face, and ways to enhance their scholarly capabilities. He also offered several constructive suggestions.

He noted that the academic achievements and literary contributions of scholars from India and Pakistan are recognized in scholarly circles across the Arab world and Iran.

He described the teaching of Dars-e-Kharij by scholars from the subcontinent at the seminaries of Qom and Najaf Ashraf as an important academic service.

He added that if these senior scholars meet once or twice a month to discuss issues concerning their respective countries and share their experiences, the initiative could produce significant long-term benefits and help resolve numerous religious questions faced by scholars and the wider public.

Ayatollah Shuja Hussain Hussaini also welcomed the meeting, describing the gathering of senior scholars and religious authorities for academic discussions and the exchange of views on shared challenges as a positive and commendable step. He stressed that the process should continue.

Establishment of the Association of Dars-e-Kharij Teachers Announced

At the conclusion of the meeting, with the consensus of all participants, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Ali Asghar Saifi announced the establishment of the academic body under the name “Association of Dars-e-Kharij Teachers.”

It was decided that the association would hold regular meetings, with monthly sessions scheduled in the initial phase.

As a first step, the academic and teaching backgrounds, scholarly journeys and biographical details of all Dars-e-Kharij teachers will be compiled. The Qom branch of Wifaq-ul-Madaris will collect the information and publish it in book form.

Subsequently, important academic, jurisprudential and theological questions and challenges received from India and Pakistan will be included in the meeting agendas. The aim is to systematically document the scholarly opinions, assessments and guidance of participating teachers on these issues.

The participants also agreed that academic discussions and their conclusions would be documented in writing and shared with scholars, religious institutions, students and the general public in India and Pakistan.

The initiative is intended to enable religious and academic circles across the subcontinent to benefit from the scholarly resources and expertise of the Qom Seminary.

Meeting Concludes with Prayers and Surah Al-Fatiha

The meeting concluded with a prayer led by Ayatollah Muhammad Baqir Muqaddasi, who prayed for the success of the newly established academic body and for greater scholarly and religious achievements for scholars and religious authorities from India and Pakistan, particularly senior scholars of Jamiatul Muntazir.

Surah Al-Fatiha was also recited for the forgiveness of deceased scholars and senior religious figures.

The gathering was described as an important step toward institutionalizing academic relations among Dars-e-Kharij teachers from India and Pakistan, promoting expert discussions on religious challenges facing the subcontinent, and making the scholarly experience of the Qom Seminary accessible to scholars and the wider public.