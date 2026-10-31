Photos: Ayatollah Ma'touq meets with Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Hussein Ma'touq, the Kuwaiti member of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, met with Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Secretary-General of the Assembly, in the city of Qom. During the meeting, the dimensions and consequences of the rulings issued by Kuwaiti rulers against Shias and religious activists of the country were discussed. The Kuwaiti Criminal Court recently issued a death sentence against Ayatollah Ma'touq based on baseless accusations.