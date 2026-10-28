Our Movement Will Continue Until Jannat al-Baqi Is Rebuilt : Maulana Mahboob Mehdi Abidi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Religious scholars and Shia community leaders have renewed calls for the reconstruction of the shrines of revered Islamic figures buried at Jannat al-Baqi in Medina, Saudi Arabia, pledging to continue their campaign until the restoration of the sacred site is permitted.

The commitment was expressed during an international online conference organised by the Al-Baqi Organization, based in Chicago, United States, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her). The conference was held via Zoom and chaired by senior Islamic scholar Maulana Syed Ehtisham Abbas Zaidi.

Speakers described the reconstruction of Jannat al-Baqi as a religious and historical responsibility and expressed hope that a day would come when dignified shrines could once again be built at the site.

Call to Continue the Campaign

Opening the conference, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Mahboob Mehdi Abidi Najafi, head of the Al-Baqi Organization, called on supporters to renew their commitment to the campaign.

He said the movement would continue until the shrines at Jannat al-Baqi were reconstructed, adding that the demolished graves remained a reminder of the suffering endured by the revered figures buried there.

Maulana Aslam Rizvi, a religious scholar from Pune, Maharashtra, addressed questions about the prospects of success, saying that supporters should focus on fulfilling their responsibilities rather than becoming discouraged by uncertainty over the outcome.

He emphasised that their duty was to continue making efforts, while the ultimate result remained beyond their control.

Maulana Syed Abbas Bakri, a prominent religious scholar from Nagaram, said those participating in the campaign hoped to be able to testify on the Day of Judgement that they had stood alongside those who worked to restore Jannat al-Baqi.

Scholars Express Confidence in Reconstruction

Chairing the conference, Maulana Syed Ehtisham Abbas Zaidi appealed to Muslims worldwide to maintain their commitment to the cause.

Addressing concerns that powerful forces might prevent reconstruction, he said that ultimate power belonged to God alone. Expressing confidence in the campaign, he voiced hope that a beautiful shrine would one day be built at Jannat al-Baqi.

Senior Mumbai-based scholar Maulana Syed Sher Mohammad Jafri said the campaign's demand was straightforward: permission should be granted to reconstruct the shrines, without requiring financial assistance from the Saudi government.

He said devotees of the Ahlul Bayt around the world could contribute from their lawful earnings to finance the construction themselves.

Iranian Scholar Highlights Historical Significance

Maulana Syed Irfan Mehdi Zaidi, a senior scholar from Qom, Iran, said the neglected graves at Jannat al-Baqi remained a reminder of historical injustices and the continuing struggle between truth and falsehood.

He argued that oppression, regardless of how powerful it might appear, could not permanently suppress the truth.

During the closing session, Maulana Irfan Mehdi also facilitated a live virtual viewing of the dome and zarih of the shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masuma (peace be upon her) in Qom. He recited the ziyarat on behalf of the conference participants and other believers.

The scholar was recently appointed to an important position related to international affairs at Masjid-e-Azam, located within the shrine complex of Hazrat Fatima Masuma in Qom.

Conference Concludes with Prayer

Maulana Ali Abbas Wafa, editor-in-chief of SNN Channel, moderated the conference, helping coordinate the contributions of scholars joining from different locations.

The event concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Mahboob Mehdi Abidi Najafi.

Participants reiterated their commitment to continuing efforts for the reconstruction of Jannat al-Baqi, expressing hope that sustained advocacy and international support would eventually lead to the restoration of the shrines.