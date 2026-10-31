Photos: Third pre-conference of Islamic Government Book of Year Award focusing on pursuing crime of assassinating Leader of Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The third pre-conference of the eighth Islamic Government Book of the Year Award, with the theme "Jurisprudential and Legal Capacities for Pursuing the Crime of Assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran," and the unveiling ceremony of the book "Rationality in the Theory of Velayat-e Faqih," were held on Wednesday (October 28, 2026) at the Islamic Research Center of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, organized by the Scientific Research Center for Islamic Government in cooperation with the Islamic Research Center of the Islamic Consultative Assembly.