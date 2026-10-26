Ex-J&K CM Calls on Muslims Across India to Unite Against Demolitions in BJP-Ruled States

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the Baramulla event, Abdullah urged Muslims across the country to unite against the BJP over demolitions in states ruled by the party, alleging that properties belonging to the community were being disproportionately targeted.

He questioned how Muslims could support a political dispensation under whose rule their homes, shops and places of worship were allegedly being demolished, and called for collective action to safeguard their rights.

The BJP and governments in states ruled by the party have maintained that demolition drives are carried out by the relevant authorities against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions, irrespective of the religious identity of those involved.

Opposition parties and critics, however, have accused authorities of selectively targeting properties belonging to Muslims.

Abdullah accused sections of the mainstream media of functioning as “paid mouthpieces” of the ruling establishment.

He also alleged that financial incentives and pressure from those in power had compromised editorial independence and that journalists critical of the government faced police summons and intimidation.

He concluded by saying that he has to answer to Allah, not just to the people, and that is why he speaks the truth in front of the public.