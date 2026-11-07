US and Israeli Aggressive Policies Contradict International Principles and Claims of Human Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat-ul-Islam Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi Safavi, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, has stressed that piety, patience and practical adherence to the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) are essential for building a morally upright society. Delivering a Friday sermon in Yagipora Magam, Jammu and Kashmir, he expressed concern over US and Israeli aggression against Iran and growing religious polarisation in India.

During his Friday sermon at Imambara Yagipora Magam, Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas described piety, patience, moral purity and unwavering commitment to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) and Ahl al-Bayt as fundamental principles for developing individual character and building a virtuous society.

Highlighting the importance of piety (Taqwa), he said that righteousness should not be confined to outward worship and religious rituals. Its true manifestation must be reflected in an individual's character, conduct, financial dealings and fulfilment of responsibilities towards others.

Referring to the teachings of Amir al-Mu'minin Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him), he described piety as the strongest foundation of human life and patience as the most effective shield against hardships, trials and moral deviations.

He said that individuals and societies could overcome social and ethical challenges only by strengthening their spiritual and moral foundations, exercising self-restraint and remaining steadfast in their principles.

Lady Fatima al-Zahra's Exemplary Character and Legacy

Speaking about the elevated status and position of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas highlighted her extraordinary spiritual stature, exemplary character and invaluable contributions to the preservation of Islamic teachings.

He said that her life remains an eternal example of faith, devotion, sacrifice, dignity and commitment to divine principles. He urged believers to understand the true essence of her message and incorporate her teachings and values into their individual and collective lives.

The general secretary further stated that genuine love for Prophet Muhammad and his Ahl al-Bayt cannot be limited to verbal expressions of devotion or emotional attachment. Rather, it must be demonstrated through one's character, obedience to divine commandments, ethical conduct and practical implementation of their teachings.

Referring to Prophetic traditions, he highlighted the essential connection between faith, love for Ahl al-Bayt and the fulfilment of religious obligations.

Describing the Holy Quran as the primary and ultimate source of divine guidance, he urged Muslims to develop a deeper connection with its teachings and seek guidance from it in every aspect of life.

Criticism of US and Israeli Aggression Against Iran

Commenting on the international political situation, Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas strongly criticised the aggressive policies of the United States and Israel, particularly their military actions and hostile approach towards Iran.

Questioning the moral and political conduct of these global powers, he said that countries which claim to champion democracy, human rights and freedom often remain silent in the face of military aggression, civilian suffering and violations of international principles.

He observed that the current international political landscape exposed a deep contradiction between the principles proclaimed by powerful nations and their actual conduct.

He also expressed concern over growing trends of religious extremism, Islamophobia and discriminatory political attitudes, warning that such developments posed serious threats to global peace, peaceful coexistence and fundamental human values.

Concern Over Religious Polarisation in India

Referring to India's political and social environment, Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas expressed concern over increasing divisions along religious lines and the use of religious sentiments for political purposes.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding democratic values, constitutional principles, religious freedom and the equal rights of all citizens.

He cautioned that policies and practices that widen divisions among different religious and social communities were harmful to social harmony.

He urged people to remain aware of political and social developments, carefully assess events taking place around them and reject hatred, discrimination and injustice under all circumstances.

Call for Unity, Piety and Justice

Concluding his address, Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas called upon believers to strengthen their relationship with Allah Almighty, incorporate the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and Ahl al-Bayt into their daily lives, and make religious values an integral part of their practical conduct.

He emphasised that patience, piety, unity, compassion and unwavering commitment to justice and fairness are essential for confronting the challenges facing Muslim society and humanity as a whole.