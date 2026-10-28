Fatimiyyah Mourning Assemblies Begin in Kargil, Ladakh

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The assemblies are being held at the premises of the Hawza Ilmiyyah Ithna Ashariya in Kargil from 13 Jumada al-Awwal to 3 Jumada al-Thani. Scholars and religious speakers from across Kargil district are addressing gatherings on the life, virtues, teachings and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, with particular emphasis on her moral values and their relevance to younger generations.

The programme will conclude on 3 Jumada al-Thani with a mourning procession, followed by an address by Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi, president of the Jamiat Ulama Ithna Ashariya Kargil-Ladakh.

Large Turnout at Initial Assemblies

The first three days of the mourning assemblies, which began on 13 Jumada al-Awwal, witnessed participation by religious scholars and mourners from different parts of Kargil district and surrounding areas.

Participants expressed their condolences to Imam Muhammad al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance) on the martyrdom of his revered ancestor, Hazrat Fatima Zahra.

The gatherings aim to promote awareness of her life and teachings, strengthen understanding of the traditions of the Ahlul Bayt, and familiarise younger generations with significant events in Islamic history.

Addressing the assemblies, religious speakers described Hazrat Fatima Zahra as a model of faith, patience, devotion and moral excellence. They encouraged women to draw inspiration from her life and incorporate her teachings into their personal and family lives.

The speakers also highlighted the important role of mothers in shaping children's character and values, saying that the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra could help families establish strong religious and ethical foundations for future generations.

Scholars Emphasise Her Legacy for Younger Generations

The speakers stressed that the significance of Hazrat Fatima Zahra extends beyond any single community or group, describing her life as a source of spiritual guidance and ethical inspiration for humanity.

They called for greater efforts to introduce children and young people to her character, teachings and place in Islamic history. They also emphasised the importance of preserving historical accounts concerning the hardships she faced following the death of Prophet Muhammad.

According to the speakers, scholars, religious leaders, parents and community members share a responsibility to pass on the history and teachings of the Ahlul Bayt to future generations.

They added that devotion to the Ahlul Bayt should be reflected not only in expressions of love but also in everyday conduct, personal ethics and social responsibilities.

Referring to the Quranic verse, *“Say: I ask of you no reward except love for my near relatives”* (42:23), the speakers highlighted the importance of love for the Prophet's family and the need to follow their moral teachings in practical life.

Women's Assemblies Also Organised

Separate mourning assemblies are also being organised by the women's wing of Hay'at-e-Fatimiyyah at Fatimiyyah Hall, Inqilab Manzil, in Kargil.

The first session was held over three consecutive days, from 13 to 15 Jumada al-Awwal 1448 AH. A second session is scheduled from 1 to 3 Jumada al-Thani 1448 AH.

These gatherings aim to familiarise women and younger participants with the life, virtues and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra and encourage them to apply her example in their personal, family and social lives.

Live Broadcast for Remote Audiences

The mourning assemblies and procession will also be broadcast live through the official YouTube channel of Jamiat Ulama Ithna Ashariya Kargil, operated under the Ithna Ashariya Network.

The organisers said the broadcasts would allow elderly people who cannot attend in person, as well as students from Kargil studying in other parts of India, to follow the programmes remotely.

The Jamiat Ulama Ithna Ashariya Kargil-Ladakh has invited community members and devotees of the Ahlul Bayt to participate in the assemblies and reflect on the teachings and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra.