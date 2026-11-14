AhlulBayt News Agency: A 12-kilometre mourning procession was held in the Uri area of Kashmir on November 13, 2026, marking the Days of Fatimiyya. The procession began at Imambargah Qaim Aal-e-Muhammad (A.S.) in Ghati and concluded at Imambargah Qamar Bani Hashim in Dhani Syedan, with a large number of mourners and students of Hawza Ilmiyya Imam Hadi (A.S.) taking part.

The procession was led by Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Dast Ali Naqvi, head of Hawza Ilmiyya Imam Hadi (A.S.), Noorkhah, Uri, Kashmir.

Participants paid tribute to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), by reciting elegies (Nauha), beating their chests (Sina Zani) and performing traditional mourning rituals. Through these expressions of grief, they commemorated her suffering and the hardships she endured.

The procession followed its designated route before reaching Imambargah Qamar Bani Hashim in Dhani Syedan, where it concluded.

The event highlighted the Shia community's continued remembrance of the suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) and served as an occasion to convey the teachings of Wilayat and Imamat to the younger generation while promoting unity and brotherhood among the faithful.