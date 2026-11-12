Shian Jammu and Kashmir Holds Teachers’ Meeting at Jamia Babul Ilm

AhlulBayt News Agency: A meeting of male and female teachers was held at Mahboob Millat Hall, Jamia Babul Ilm, Mirgund, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, under the chairmanship of Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Agha Syed Hassan Mousavi Safavi, president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by teaching staff from Jamia Babul Ilm, along with female teachers from Maktab al-Zahra in Hasanabad.

Participants discussed ways to make teaching arrangements more effective and organised, improve educational standards, and strengthen the academic and moral development of students. They also reviewed issues concerning the overall performance and development of both educational institutions.

The meeting emphasised the role and responsibilities of teachers, as well as the importance of coordination among teaching staff, in expanding educational and training activities and improving the institutions’ administrative and academic operations.

The gathering aimed to enhance the performance of the educational institutions and establish a stronger, more structured foundation for the academic, moral and religious education of the younger generation.