AhlulBayt News Agency: Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has launched a verbal attack on Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar after she criticised the restrictions imposed on American Muslims' civil liberties and the discrimination they faced following the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Trump Jr. responded to Omar's remarks about Islamophobia by accusing the Muslim lawmaker of being antisemitic and describing her presence in Congress as a source of shame.

The controversy followed a speech Omar delivered at an event organised by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), in which she criticised the discrimination and restrictions on civil liberties experienced by Muslims in the United States after the September 11 attacks.

"We have been living with the feeling of being second-class citizens and the pain that comes with it for a long time, and honestly, I am tired of this situation," Omar said.

Referring to the establishment of CAIR after the September 11 attacks, she explained that the organisation was founded in response to a climate in which the actions of a few individuals were being used as a pretext to restrict the civil liberties of the entire Muslim community.

In a post on Instagram, Trump Jr. accused Omar of antisemitism and claimed that her presence in Congress and participation in making decisions for the American people were a source of shame.

Meanwhile, the right-wing newspaper New York Post published an image of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers on its front page in response to Omar's remarks, accompanied by the statement: "Look what they did; 2,977 people were killed in the terrorist attacks."

Brian Kilmeade, a host of the Fox News programme Fox & Friends also made similar remarks and questioned Omar's loyalty to the United States before subsequently issuing an apology.

On the other hand, Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan defended Omar, describing the *New York Post's* approach as openly racist. She said Omar's remarks had been taken out of context by her critics because they were uncomfortable with the truth being spoken and with those in power being challenged.

Ilhan Omar, a Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota and one of the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress, had faced intense criticism, attacks and death threats in the weeks preceding the incident. The pressure against her had also continued following her criticism of Israel.

a man in New York is facing legal proceedings over allegations of threatening to attack and kill Omar. Last month, the hotel where she was scheduled to deliver a speech also received a bomb threat. The individual responsible reportedly claimed that Omar posed a threat to society and threatened to blow up the building if the event went ahead.