Footballer Who Finds Strength in the Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Canadian national team midfielder Ismaël Koné has spoken about his deep connection with the Holy Quran, describing its influence on his life and the strength he draws from its teachings.

“The Quran has elevated my soul,” Koné said on Wednesday, reflecting on his relationship with the holy book.

Born to parents of Ivorian origin, the Canadian international describes himself as a devout Muslim.

He also shared a message about his faith while recovering from a serious injury during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying: “God has never let me down, not once in my entire life. So why should I doubt Him now?”

The Sassuolo midfielder says he recites the Quran every day and turns to its teachings for guidance and strength when facing difficult moments in life.

He described the impact of Quranic recitation on his life as “a lamp shining in the darkness.”