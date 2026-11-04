Student Protests Intensify in France as Hundreds of Schools Face Blockades and Police Crackdown

AhlulBayt News Agency: the entrances of around 500 high schools were blocked on November 3. The government, however, put the figure at just 48 schools, highlighting a significant discrepancy between the two accounts.

Dozens of people, including several students, were arrested during demonstrations in Paris, Toulouse, Rennes and Le Havre. In Le Havre, several protest gatherings were held demanding the release of those detained.

In Paris, hundreds of university students took part in demonstrations despite a heavy police presence and restrictions on public protests.

Police Action Extends to Educational Staff

The crackdown has also affected school employees. A nurse at Jean Monnet High School in Montpellier was reportedly arrested in a forceful operation, while an educational assistant in Lille was detained for supporting protesting students.

School administrators have also sought police assistance to end the blockades. Meanwhile, members of the educational staff at Paul Éluard High School have been summoned as part of administrative investigations linked to the protests.

The developments have raised concerns among protesters over the growing scope of police action against students and education workers.

Interior Minister Defends Police Tactics

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez defended police tactics during a parliamentary hearing on November 2, 2026, including the use of tear gas and grenades.

Despite concerns over alleged police violence and the health risks associated with these weapons, Nuñez rejected calls to ban or reconsider their use.

The government has also faced criticism over a parliamentary inquiry established on October 18, a day after the events of October 17. Critics accuse the committee of attempting to discredit the protest movement by associating demonstrators with the far-left.

Students Continue Protests Despite Crackdown

The government’s stated objective is to bring the protest movement to an end and return students to classrooms. Demonstrators, however, have continued to mobilise against police violence, arrests and restrictions on their right to protest.

The continuing demonstrations and growing number of arrests indicate that the dispute remains unresolved, with tensions mounting between student groups and the authorities.

Figures on school blockades and allegations concerning police conduct are attributed to the sources cited in the report.