Life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra Model of Faith, Modesty and Justice, Says Kashmiri Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam Syed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi, secretary-general of the Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association, has called on Muslims to strengthen their piety, uphold moral values and deepen their religious understanding by following the teachings and examples of Prophet Muhammad, Hazrat Fatima Zahra and the Ahlul Bayt.

Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers in Magam, Kashmir, Mousavi said *taqwa* (God-consciousness) is the foundation of a faithful life. He noted that piety gives people the strength to face life's challenges, remain patient in difficult circumstances and make sound decisions at every stage of life.

Hazrat Fatima Zahra: An Exemplary Model for Muslims

Highlighting the different dimensions of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's life, Mousavi described her as an enduring example of faith, sacrifice, modesty, dignity, moral steadfastness and devotion to God's pleasure.

He stressed that commemorating her life and honouring her legacy should not be limited to religious gatherings and ceremonies. Instead, Muslims should understand the principles reflected in her life and put them into practice in their personal and social affairs.

According to Mousavi, her example offers lasting lessons in standing up for truth, honesty, justice, modesty and unwavering commitment to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. These values, he said, can guide Muslims in various aspects of their lives.

He further emphasised that a deeper understanding of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's spiritual standing requires recognising her profound connection with God, the Prophet Muhammad and the Ahlul Bayt.

Mousavi described her life as a valuable source of guidance for individuals, families and Muslim communities, particularly at a time when strengthening moral values and restoring spiritual priorities have become increasingly important.

Scholar Stresses Reliable Religious Knowledge

The Kashmiri scholar also highlighted the importance of authentic religious knowledge, responsible academic research and preserving Islamic teachings. Referring to Quranic principles and narrations transmitted from the Ahlul Bayt, he called for a well-grounded approach to studying Islamic history and religious personalities.

He cautioned against relying on superficial information or unsupported interpretations, stressing that religious subjects should be examined through credible sources, scholarly analysis and an appreciation of the spiritual and ethical dimensions of Islamic teachings.

He added that promoting reliable religious knowledge and deepening Muslims' understanding of their faith are essential to preserving the authenticity of Islamic teachings and transmitting them accurately to future generations.

Religious Gatherings Should Promote Ethical and Social Reform

Mousavi also underlined the role of Friday sermons, religious assemblies and other community gatherings in educating Muslims, developing moral character, raising social awareness and promoting Islamic values.

He said religious messages achieve their intended purpose when they translate into positive changes in individual behaviour, social relationships and collective life.

Concluding his address, Mousavi prayed for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim community, the well-being of believers and the hastening of the reappearance of Imam Mahdi.

He urged Muslims to remain steadfast in their faith, fulfil their religious obligations responsibly and make the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and the Ahlul Bayt a guiding light in their personal and social lives.