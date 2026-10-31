International conference renews calls for shrine construction at Baqi Cemetery

AhlulBayt News Agency: An international virtual conference hosted by the Chicago-based Baqi Organization has renewed calls for the reconstruction of the holy graves of the Imams of Baqi and urged Saudi Arabia to issue the necessary permits for the construction of a grand shrine at the sacred cemetery.

The conference, held via Zoom to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her), brought together clerics and scholars who stressed that the demand for the restoration of Baqi Cemetery must continue until it is fully realized.

In his opening remarks, Hojatoleslam Mahboub Mahdi Abedi Najafi, head of the Baqi Organization, reaffirmed the commitment to pursuing the reconstruction of the holy graves, saying activists in this field will not relent until the ultimate goal—the construction of a shrine in Baqi—is achieved. He described the demolished graves of Baqi as testimony to the oppression suffered by the great figures buried in the sacred land.

Hojatoleslam Aslam Rizvi, from Pune in India's Maharashtra state, emphasized the duty of believers to act in accordance with religious responsibility, noting that while the final outcome is not in their hands, what matters is fulfilling one's religious obligation and continuing the movement.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Abbas Baqeri, an Indian cleric, highlighted the spiritual value of participating in the Baqi reconstruction movement, saying those who strive to revive Baqi will be able to take pride on the Day of Judgment in having stood alongside those who worked to achieve this sacred goal.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ehtesham Abbas Zaidi, an Indian researcher, addressed the obstacles facing the reconstruction of Baqi and rejected the notion that major powers can block the project, stressing that true power belongs to God Almighty and that no power has independent authority before the divine will. He expressed confidence that, God willing, a beautiful and grand shrine will soon be built in Baqi.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Shir Mohammad Jafari, a cleric from Mumbai, said the main demand of lovers of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) is the issuance of permits for the reconstruction of the holy graves and the construction of a shrine in Baqi. He stressed that this demand does not amount to a request for financial assistance from the Saudi government, noting that devotees of the Ahlulbayt worldwide are ready to fund the construction of the shrine through their own financial contributions and clean revenues. The main demand, he said, is the creation of a legal framework and the issuance of the necessary permits to carry out the project.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Irfan Mahdi Zaidi, an Indian cleric residing in the holy city of Qom, described Baqi as a reminder of the oppression of the Ahlulbayt and a symbol of the historical confrontation between truth and falsehood. Criticizing the destruction of the graves and shrines at the sacred cemetery, he said the current state of Baqi recalls historical injustices and demonstrates the continuation of the struggle between right and wrong. The seminary professor stressed that oppression, however powerful, cannot permanently suppress the truth or prevent its ultimate triumph.

At the end of the conference, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Irfan Mahdi Zaidi provided participants with the opportunity to virtually visit the holy dome and shrine of Lady Masuma (peace be upon her) and performed the pilgrimage on behalf of the believers.

Ali Abbas Wafa, editor-in-chief and managing director of the ISNA network, played an important role in advancing the discussions and ensuring the success of the international conference through his cohesive and effective management of the program.

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