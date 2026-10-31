Photos: 30th demise anniversary of Allameh Wasif Lahiji with presence of Secretary-General of AhlulBayt World Assembly

According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), the memorial ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the demise of Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Wasif Lahiji, along with Fatimiyya mourning, was held in the city of Qom with a speech by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.