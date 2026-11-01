Six-Day Online Workshop Education Upbringing Participation from Pakistan, India and Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The workshop, titled “Shaheed-e-Ummat (RA) Training Workshop,” was held under the theme “Young Minds, Bright Futures: The Art of Teaching and Nurturing Children.” Hujjat-ul-Islam Dr Muhammad Ali Mumtaz delivered a special lecture during the programme.

Dr Mumtaz discussed various aspects of children's education and upbringing from academic, psychological and practical perspectives. He emphasised that providing children with education alone was not sufficient; effective upbringing and character development were equally essential.

Understanding Children's Psychology and Learning Methods

During the workshop, participants explored several important topics, including children's learning methods, understanding their psychology, connecting with them emotionally, the qualities of an effective teacher, modern teaching techniques, and the stages of combining education with proper upbringing.

The sessions also highlighted how teachers can play an effective role as mentors in children's lives.

Dr Muhammad Ali Mumtaz explained that a successful educator is not merely someone who transfers knowledge but also plays a fundamental role in shaping children's personalities, nurturing their moral values and supporting their intellectual development.

He stressed the importance of treating children with love and kindness, communicating with them positively, understanding their psychological needs and adopting teaching methods suited to their individual abilities.

Participants Praise the Training Initiative

The six-day workshop proved highly beneficial and successful from both academic and educational perspectives.

Participants appreciated the workshop's subject matter, presentation style and practical guidance, describing the programme as an important need of the present era.

They praised the academic and educational initiative undertaken by the Majlis-e-Ulama Maktab-e-Ahlul Bayt Pakistan and expressed their desire for similar workshops and training programmes to be organised in the future.

Participants said such initiatives would help female students, religious speakers and teachers further enhance their abilities to provide children with better education and upbringing in accordance with contemporary needs.