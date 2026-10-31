Axios account of 12-hour negotiations by Qatari mediators in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Axios, citing diplomatic sources, reported the holding of intensive negotiations lasting more than 12 hours between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials in Tehran, aimed at paving the way for the resumption of direct talks between Iran and America and preventing the outbreak of war. The talks are set to continue today, Saturday, in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Axios news outlet, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the Qatari mediators were also in constant contact with the White House during the negotiations, and a diplomatic source reported positive progress in the talks.

Disagreement over the conditions for starting the negotiations

Despite these diplomatic movements, disagreement over the preliminary conditions for resuming the negotiations continues to prevent reaching an agreement. A US official told Axios that the Trump administration is demanding that Iran offer nuclear concessions before the start of negotiations; in contrast, Iran insists on the necessity of lifting the US naval blockade, releasing Iran's blocked assets, and making it possible to sell oil. This difference in positions has so far prevented an agreement between the two sides.

Disagreement within Trump's inner circle

Axios wrote that there is also disagreement within the US government about how to deal with Iran; Pete Hegseth, the war secretary, and Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, have serious doubts about the possibility of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran's current political structure and believe that Trump's political legacy must be accompanied by weakening Iran, including through new military attacks. In contrast, JD Vance, the vice president, and Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's envoys, are pursuing the resumption of negotiations. Trump himself also remains doubtful about accepting an agreement from Iran that he would consider acceptable.

The efforts of regional countries and concern about the escalation of tensions

Meanwhile, a regional source announced that countries including Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia are encouraging Iran to agree to resume negotiations before the US midterm elections. A US official also claimed that in the event of a heavy defeat of the Republicans in the elections, Trump might be inclined toward broader military action against Iran. This official, quoting Trump, said that if he feels he has lost his credibility or influence, he might take a bold action, and for this reason, the Iranians are being told that the current opportunity is the best time to reach an agreement. However, the report adds that a White House official also emphasized that the results of the midterm elections will not affect Trump's decisions regarding Iran.

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