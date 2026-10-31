Death sentence for Sheikh Ma'touq, open attempt to weaken influence, dignity of Islamic scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The head of the Iran’s seminaries, in a statement, condemned the issuance of the unjust and cruel ruling of the region's courts for the people, the youth, and the declared scholars, especially the unfair ruling of Kuwait's rulers sentencing Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sheikh Hussein Al-Ma'touq to death.

The text of the statement is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

"مِنْ أَجْلِ ذَٰلِکَ کَتَبْنَا عَلَیٰ بَنِیٓ إِسْرَآئِیلَ أَنَّهُ مَنْ قَتَلَ نَفْسًا بِغَیْرِ نَفْسٍ أَوْ فَسَادٍ فِی الْأَرْضِ فَکَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ النَّاسَ جَمِیعًا وَمَنْ أَحْیَاهَا فَکَأَنَّمَآ أَحْیَا النَّاسَ جَمِیعًا ۚ وَلَقَدْ جَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُنَا بِالْبَیِّنَاتِ ثُمَّ إِنَّ کَثِیرًا مِنْهُمْ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِکَ فِی الْأَرْضِ لَمُسْرِفُونَ."

(Al-Ma'idah/32) ("For that reason, We decreed upon the Children of Israel that whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption in the land, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one, it is as if he had saved mankind entirely. And our messengers had certainly come to them with clear proofs. Then indeed many of them, after that, throughout the land, were transgressors.")

At a time when the Islamic world faces unprecedented challenges against the extensive and organized conspiracies of the enemies of Islam, especially the arrogant American regime and the Zionist regime, hearing the news of the unjust and cruel ruling of the region's courts for the people, the youth, and the declared scholars, especially the unfair ruling of Kuwait's rulers sentencing the tireless mujahid His Excellency Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mr. Hajj Sheikh Hussein Al-Ma'touq, the esteemed scholar and servant of the people of Kuwait, to death, has pained the hearts of Muslims and sparked a wave of anger and sorrow among the Islamic Ummah and the academic centers and seminaries of Iran and the world.

This action, which was taken with clear disregard for legal and human standards and the high status of religious scholars, is beyond being a judicial ruling, a kind of attack on the identity and religious rights of Muslims and Shiites and an open attempt to weaken the influence and dignity of Islamic scholars.

I, citing this noble verse "أَنَّهُ مَنْ قَتَلَ نَفْسًا بِغَیْرِ نَفْسٍ أَوْ فَسَادٍ فِی الْأَرْضِ فَکَأَنَّمَا قَتَلَ النَّاسَ جَمِیعًا..." ("that whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption in the land, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely...") and recalling the truth that committing oppression against believers who are all brothers together around the banner of unity and under the shadow of the word of God the Almighty is an unforgivable sin and their sanctity and dignity must be preserved, in the name of the seminaries and the grand sources of emulation and the esteemed professors and the institutions affiliated with them, while condemning this oppressive behavior and the illegal ruling issued, I emphasize that the government and responsible officials in Kuwait must, based on the principle of Islamic brotherhood, by immediately reviewing this ruling and observing the fundamental rights of the noble Muslim nation, especially the Shiites of Kuwait, and respecting the scholarly and religious status of prominent figures, prevent the occurrence of this catastrophe and the deviation from justice.

It is also important to note that any discriminatory treatment of great religious scholars not only causes the loss of individual and social rights but can also pave the way for creating division and discord among Islamic countries; a matter that is exactly what the enemies of Islam seek, and all Islamic governments and nations must avoid it.

I ask God Almighty for the awakening of Islamic governments and the victory of the Islamic Ummah over the American-Zionist enemies.

Ali Reza Arafi

Head of the Seminaries

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