Blaming Iran, whitewash of America's crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in reaction to the claims raised by the body known as the Iran human rights rapporteur, wrote on social media:

"Regardless of the completely political nature of the body known as the 'Iran human rights rapporteur,' which has been imposed on the Human Rights Council by Britain with malicious intent, the double exploitation of this body to make Iran appear responsible for the crimes committed by America and Israel is nothing but the deliberate whitewashing of aggression, crime, and unilateral coercive measures. Such an approach is deeply misleading and highly deceptive."

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