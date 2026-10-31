PMF: 55 Iranian advisers were martyred in the war against terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), rejecting claims that Iranian advisers received salaries from the Iraqi government during the war against terrorist groups, announced that Iran supported Iraq during that period by sending weapons and ammunition and dispatching military advisers.

In a statement, Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) rejected and condemned claims made by an activist on a television network that Iranian advisers received salaries from the Iraqi government during the country's war against terrorist groups.

According to Iraq's official news agency, the statement said that such irresponsible remarks harm the realities of that period, show disrespect for the blood of the martyrs, and ignore the positions of those who supported Iraq in confronting terrorism.

The PMF announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran supported Iraq during that period; support that included sending weapons and ammunition, part of which was provided to Iraq free of charge.

The organization noted that this support also included dispatching a number of prominent Iranian military advisers to support the PMF forces.

According to the statement, 55 of these advisers were martyred and a large number were also wounded.

The PMF, continuing by paying tribute to all the martyrs who volunteered without receiving any reward to defend Iraq and the land of the holy sites, including the martyred commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani, emphasized that through their sacrifice they displayed the highest manifestations of selflessness and loyalty in confronting terrorism.

At the end of the statement, it said that recalling these realities is not meant to place Iraq under obligation, but rather to acknowledge the sacrifices and honor the loyalty; denying these realities is also incompatible with the authenticity, moral values, and national beliefs of the Iraqi citizen.

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