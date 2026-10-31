Sayed al-Houthi: America uses all tools to oppress humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, in a speech on the occasion of Martyr's Day, while emphasizing the importance of the culture of martyrdom and resistance, said that America has employed all its facilities and capabilities to oppress human societies in vast areas of the world.

Martyr's Day; emphasis on resistance and liberation from domination

Sayed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, at the beginning of his speech, while appreciating the patient and resilient families of the martyrs and paying tribute to them, said: The people of Yemen honor the anniversary of the martyr as a great occasion with deep faith value; an occasion that derives its sanctity, greatness, and importance from the status that God Almighty has placed for martyrdom in His path and for the martyrs of this path.

He added: The people of Yemen honor this occasion in circumstances in which they give martyrs every day, protect the banner of jihad in the path of God, and confront the aggression of the arrogant, the oppressors, and the criminals who attack them unjustly, oppressively, and treacherously.

The leader of Ansarullah stated: The Yemeni nation, by annually commemorating this occasion, seeks to establish the Quranic concept of martyrdom in the path of God. According to him, this spirit is of great importance in breaking the bonds of fear and the chains that the tyrants, the oppressors, and the arrogant use to subjugate the nations of the Islamic Ummah.

Al-Houthi stated: The martyrs in the path of God are inspiring models in generosity, ethics, values, and steadfastness, and the Ummah learns patience, perseverance, and standing firm against tyranny from them. He emphasized that moving on the path of truth and just ideals is done with the aim of establishing the values of goodness, truth, and justice.

Jihad and confronting domination and oppression

The leader of the Ansarullah movement, referring to domination-seeking motives on the global stage, said: Many forces in the human arena pursue oppression, domination, exploitation, violence, despotism, and greed, and this situation is observed in the reality of many countries and large institutions with extensive facilities.

He added: When a nation moves in the path of God, it frees itself from the domination of tyrants, oppressors, the arrogant, and criminals, and enjoys divine assistance and confirmation.

Al-Houthi, stating that he considers jihad a means to protect people and liberate them from the domination of tyrants, stated: One of the results of jihad is the establishment of truth, justice, and goodness in society. Even nations that are peace-seeking and wish good for the people around them will not be safe from the evil of those who call them evildoers and oppressors.

He continued: Jihad in the path of God realizes freedom in its true meaning and places the Ummah in a position of power to stand against evil, crime, tyranny, corruption, and oppression. The leader of Ansarullah also emphasized that the alternative to jihad is a situation in which the Ummah submits to the tyrants and the arrogant.

Al-Houthi, referring to what he called the enemies' efforts to dominate the Islamic Ummah, seize its resources, and occupy its lands, said that any nation that seeks dignity, security, and immunity must have the necessary power and capability to confront aggression.

Palestine and the consequences of the powers' domination

The leader of Ansarullah, in another part of his remarks, addressed the issue of Palestine and said: The Palestinian nation had no particular stance against Jews or Britain before British colonialism and then Zionist colonialism. He described the Palestinian nation as an oppressed nation that, according to him, was targeted due to greed and evil motives.

Al-Houthi also stated that the Islamic Ummah has fallen short in fulfilling its duties over the centuries, and this has allowed the tyrants and oppressors to spread oppression and corruption.

He added: The tyrants and criminals have filled the lives of human societies with suffering, sorrow, and crisis, and the more power they gain, the more they use their facilities and capabilities against the people.

The leader of Ansarullah, referring to the material, military, and economic power of some countries and regimes, noted that these facilities and extensive influence are used in the path of tyranny, crime, and oppression against human societies.

Criticism of America and the use of lethal weapons

Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, focusing on America's conduct, said: If this country were among the forces of good and peace-seeking and placed all its immense facilities at the service of human societies, what would the state of the world be like?

He emphasized: America has used all its facilities to oppress human societies in vast areas of the world.

The leader of Ansarullah, referring to America's use of nuclear weapons and atomic bombs, added: These weapons have been used to kill hundreds of thousands of people, including children, women, the elderly, and the young.

Al-Houthi also said: America designs the deadliest types of weapons to destroy cities, and emphasized that cities are not military barracks but residential areas and places where civilian societies live.

He further emphasized: Americans use their media capabilities to spread misguidance and corruption, tame nations, deceive them, and lead them into corruption.

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