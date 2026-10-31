Trump's new rhetoric: Iran will soon be on our list of victories

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): US President Donald Trump, continuing his rhetoric, said in new remarks that Iran will soon be placed on America's list of victories, like Venezuela.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump, stating that Iran has suffered a very heavy defeat, said that the war with Iran will soon be ended.

He also claimed that Iran is facing problems in drone production due to power outages.

Trump further claimed that America has completely destroyed Iran's uranium enrichment capabilities.

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