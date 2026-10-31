War against Iran drives foreign investors out of Persian Gulf stock markets

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The decline in foreign liquidity in the stock markets of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf has created a rare contradiction in the financial arena. While oil prices have soared above $100 per barrel, the attractiveness of the shares of major and index-setting companies in the region has diminished.

According to a report by Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper, a recent report by the International Energy Agency shows that the rise in the rental cost of giant tankers carrying crude oil from the Persian Gulf to Asia to more than $1.3 million per day, and the cost of transporting each barrel of oil reaching more than $37, has placed intense pressure on the net income of oil exporters in the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

The oil exports of these countries face complex logistical and security bottlenecks. Obstacles that do not allow the surge in global oil prices to turn into an income surplus and support the stock markets.

In this regard, a report published on the specialized energy and oil website Rigzone indicates that the region's oil supply has faced disruptions unprecedented in its history. Estimates indicate a daily shortfall of nearly three million barrels of oil and a drop of several million barrels in oil exports at the beginning of this month following the intensification of attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. The possibility of reaching an agreement to reopen this passage before the first quarter of 2027 is also considered unlikely.

$110 oil and pressure on the region's financial markets

With oil priced at $110 per barrel on Thursday, macroeconomic pressures on the region's financial markets have deepened. The tightening of monetary restrictions worldwide and the reduction of economies' protective margins are among the factors behind this situation.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the energy supply shock caused by the US war against Iran is depleting countries' financial reserves and buffers and pushing government bond yields in advanced economies to their highest levels in decades. This is occurring in circumstances where interest rates remain high for a longer period. A factor that reduces foreign investors' appetite for risky assets and increases the need to curb public spending.

Under such conditions, the net sales of foreign investors in the stock markets of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf in the third quarter of 2026 reached about $2.3 billion. A figure considered the largest capital outflow from the region since 2018 and 2019.

These statistics were presented based on an analysis by Firas Shabo, an economic expert and professor of financial management at Turkey's Başakşehir University, in an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper.

However, according to Shabo, this capital outflow does not mean investors negatively assess the economic fundamentals of the markets despite high oil prices, but rather is a direct reaction to geopolitical risks and the decline in oil export volumes. The price increases have not been able to compensate for the decline in oil export volumes, and this issue, according to his assessment, could lead to a contraction of about four percent in the economies of the member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia tops foreign capital outflow

Based on this data, the Saudi stock market has accounted for the largest share of foreign capital outflow. About $1.5 billion has left this market, constituting more than half of the region's total capital outflow.

The Dubai market has also faced an outflow of about $400 million, and the Kuwait market an outflow of $250 million.

Shabo explains that these figures show the sensitivity of foreign investors, especially those who entered the region's markets through the qualified foreign investor program. These investors react to any uncertainty and, as soon as they sense danger, quickly transfer their capital to other markets and destinations.

In this regard, Ali Ahmed Darwish, an economic expert and financial adviser, in an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper, says that geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts have prompted foreign investment funds to withdraw about $2.3 billion from the stock markets of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, despite oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel.

According to him, these funds are trying to convert their investments into highly liquid assets and move toward lower-risk assets to counter global volatility and ongoing conflicts in Europe and the region.

Transport and insurance costs devour oil revenue

Meanwhile, maritime transport and insurance costs have reached unprecedented levels and are putting pressure on oil producers' revenues.

According to a report published last week by the specialized shipping and maritime transport website Hellenic Shipping News, the volume of tankers and liquefied natural gas carriers passing through the Strait of Hormuz has decreased by 95 percent, and Qatar's liquefied natural gas export cargoes have faced a 93 percent decline.

Also, major insurance companies have suspended war risk coverage for ships associated with Saudi ports. A move that has pushed energy companies in the Arab states of the Persian Gulf to buy tankers directly.

These logistical complexities also affect the financial balances of the region's countries. Because the staggering rise in transport and insurance costs reduces the real income of oil exports of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf.

Darwish says the rental cost of tankers has increased from $80,000 per day to $1.2 million. Thus, a large part of the revenue from oil sales, instead of going to the treasuries of the producing countries, goes to shipping and insurance companies.

He also emphasizes that military fluctuations and field developments disrupt the stability of export operations and do not necessarily lead to domestic economic prosperity.

Foreign capital outflow is not an immediate threat to Saudi Arabia's banking system

Nevertheless, the outflow of foreign investors is not considered a serious threat to the liquidity or stability of Saudi Arabia's banking system. Especially since the banking sector's deposits in the country grew significantly in 2025 and have provided the necessary financial backing to absorb shocks over a specific period.

Shabo also believes that the capital outflow may occur through assets that investors already hold, without the need for domestic borrowing. This reduces pressure on banks' balance sheets, although precise information about the origin of this liquidity is not available.

Domestic investors cannot compensate for the foreigners' outflow

On the other hand, domestic liquidity and national institutions also face challenges in compensating for the gap caused by the foreign capital outflow.

Darwish divides the situation into three parts. Individual investors may turn to buying shares of major and index-setting companies with considerable assets, but their financial capacity is limited. The priority of governments is to maintain stability and cover basic expenses so that at least economic stability is maintained during the war period. For this reason, governments refrain from direct and extensive injection of resources into their stock markets. Banks, too, due to high interest rates and concerns about losses from the intensification of conflicts, distance themselves from large investments in bonds and stocks.

In the meantime, the role of sovereign backing in supporting the financial position of major Persian Gulf companies against cash flow pressures becomes more important.

A report published by the credit rating and research institution Fitch Ratings on October 21 shows that rising capital expenditures and dividend payments keep companies' free cash flow in negative territory.

However, state ownership and sovereign support incentives for state-affiliated companies in the member states of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council reduce the consequences of the war against Iran on these companies' financial credit and liquidity.

What factors does the return of foreign investors depend on?

The return of foreign investment portfolios and the resumption of stock purchases in the region's markets depend on the realization of several clear signs.

According to Shabo, the most important of these signs are the reduction of attacks on the infrastructure of the Arab states of the Persian Gulf and the lifting of restrictions caused by force majeure conditions that some countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, have imposed on their exports.

In addition, the stability of the profitability of banks and energy companies in the financial reports of the third quarter of the current year can reassure investors and gradually restore confidence in the financial markets.

Alongside these security conditions, field developments along shipping routes continue to cast a shadow over the morale of international investors.

The Guardian newspaper, in a report published on October 14, reported the sinking of two container ships near the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of 24 commercial vessels within two weeks. Among the targeted ships were two crude oil tankers and three tankers carrying petroleum products.

These developments coincide with the postponement of regional negotiations on the security of the Strait of Hormuz and, according to the Guardian, indicate a deliberate intensification of maritime attacks and increased disruption in energy supply.

Foreign capital awaits the clarification of the war's outlook

Based on these conditions, international capital in the Persian Gulf stock markets always shows a direct reaction to field developments.

Shabo believes that if the region's situation improves and conditions return to normal, foreign investors are expected to gradually return as quickly as they left the markets. In this process, the stability of economic and security indicators will be the most important incentive for capital to re-enter.

Darwish also agrees with this assessment and says that the return of foreign investors to buy shares of major and index-setting Persian Gulf companies depends on the clarification of the path of geopolitical conflicts.

According to him, in the current conditions and given the absence of a clear outlook, it cannot be expected that investors will make a definitive decision to re-enter the markets in the near future. There is also concern that if the war against Iran drags on, investments will gradually erode.

Darwish concludes by emphasizing that confronting these risks requires caution and the implementation of financial discipline policies in all countries of the region so that governments are prepared for the possibility of conflicts continuing over a longer period and their consequences for regional markets.

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