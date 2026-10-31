Number of US forces killed in the war against Iran rises to 23

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The US Department of War (the Pentagon), adding two new cases to the list of casualties of the country's forces, announced the official figure of military personnel killed in connection with the military aggression against Iran at 23.

According to the Pentagon's claim, both US Air Force personnel died in incidents classified as "non-combat." The US Air Force announced that one of the two soldiers died of illness, while the cause of death of the second has not yet been announced and is still under investigation.

These casualty cases were added to the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System on Wednesday and Thursday.

Counting these new cases, more than half of the casualties recorded in the Pentagon's claimed statistics are now related to non-combat incidents. Out of a total of 23 military personnel killed, 11 were killed in clashes and 12 others have been placed in the category of non-combat casualties.

According to data from the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System, since the start of the war against Iran in late February, another 865 American military personnel have been wounded in this conflict.

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