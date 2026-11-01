Global Shia Studies Assembly condemns Kuwait court's death sentence against prominent cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Global Assembly for Shia Studies has condemned the unjust and deplorable death sentence issued against the Mujahid scholar, true servant of the people, and prominent Kuwaiti religious figure, Haj Sheikh Hussein al-Ma'touq.

The Global Assembly for Shia Studies issued a statement condemning the unforgivable audacity of Kuwaiti rulers and affirming its defense of oppressed and struggling scholars.

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

"Because of that, We decreed upon the Children of Israel that whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption in the land — it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one — it is as if he had saved mankind entirely. And our messengers had certainly come to them with clear proofs. Then indeed many of them, after that, throughout the land, were transgressors." (Quran 5:32)

In these days, when the Islamic world needs unity, solidarity, and focus on confronting the grand conspiracies of global arrogance and the Zionist regime more than ever before, distressing and regrettable news of unjust and cruel verdicts issued against prominent scholars, youth, and believers in some countries of the region has pained the hearts of the Islamic Ummah and seminary elites.

The news of the unjust and deplorable death sentence issued against the Mujahid scholar, true servant of the people, and prominent Kuwaiti religious figure, Haj Sheikh Hussein al-Ma'touq (may God protect him), has sparked a wave of anger and deep sorrow in scholarly centers, seminaries, and Islamic communities.

The Global Assembly for Shia Studies, while strongly condemning this arbitrary and unjust action by Kuwait's judicial apparatus and government, emphasizes that such unlawful decisions — beyond being a judicial case — constitute a blatant assault on religious rights, human dignity, and the exalted status of religious scholars, and represent a failed attempt to undermine the foundations of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect in Islamic societies.

The scholars of the Global Assembly for Shia Studies, citing the noble verse "whoever kills a soul unless for a soul...", consider any oppression and aggression against the lives and reputations of believers and prominent scholars to be an unforgivable sin. They strongly urge the government and responsible authorities of Kuwait to immediately reconsider and annul this unjust verdict, adhere to the principles of Islamic brotherhood, the fundamental rights of Shia citizens, and respect for the lofty religious status of these figures, and to prevent the occurrence of a catastrophe that would bring dire consequences for regional stability.

Undoubtedly, discriminatory and exclusionary treatment of godly scholars and intellectual authorities of the Ummah only fuels division and creates rifts among Islamic countries — an outcome that will serve none but the sworn enemies of Islam, foremost among them the United States and international Zionism.

We beseech Almighty God for the awakening of Islamic statesmen, the preservation of the dignity and honor of prominent scholars, and the ultimate victory of the Islamic Ummah.

Secretariat of the Global Assembly for Shia Studies

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