Delegation of believers from United Kingdom visits Imam Hussain Cultural Center in Islamabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation of believers residing in the United Kingdom, led by His Eminence Sheikh Sayyid Ghulam Shabbir Al-Najafi, visited the Imam Hussain Cultural Center in Islamabad. The delegation included His Eminence Sheikh Alamdar Al-Qomi; Sayyid Salman Abid, Vice President of the Hussaini Mission in Newport, UK; Sayyid Thaqalain Ali, Secretary-General of the Husseini Mission in the UK; and Sayyid Sajjad Abid. Also present were His Eminence Allamah Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq Al-Najafi and His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Hussein Fakhruddin.

The delegation was welcomed by the Center’s Director, Dr. Muhammad Askari, who provided an overview of its religious, cultural, outreach, and educational activities. He highlighted its achievements, ongoing projects, and efforts to promote the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and strengthen their presence in society.

Dr. Askari also outlined the Center’s initiatives to foster understanding among Islamic schools of thought, strengthen Muslim unity, and promote religious tolerance. He emphasized the importance of cooperation with religious and academic institutions, intellectuals, and various religious communities to encourage mutual respect, constructive dialogue, and shared social and religious objectives.

The discussions highlighted the need to strengthen relations among different Islamic schools of thought, uphold mutual respect despite differences, and work collectively to promote security, peace, and brotherhood in society.

For their part, the delegation members expressed their appreciation for the Center’s religious and cultural activities, praising its efforts to disseminate the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and advance its religious and cultural mission. The meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening communication and expanding cooperation between religious institutions.

The visit provided an opportunity to reinforce religious and cultural ties between believers in Pakistan and the United Kingdom and explore further avenues for collaboration in promoting the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and the values of unity, brotherhood, and tolerance.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Center’s administration expressed its gratitude to the delegation, wishing its members continued success and guidance.

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