Labbaik Ya Rasul Allah Rally in Jacobabad Draws Religious Scholars and Public Support

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Labbaik Ya Rasul Allah* rally was held in Jacobabad, Sindh, under the leadership of Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, provincial president of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh, to reaffirm devotion to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the cause of truth.

The rally began at Chowk-e-Shuhada in Jacobabad and attracted religious scholars, party leaders, activists and members of the public.

According to the organizers, participants included Maulana Syed Akhtar Hussain Naqvi, MWM Sindh’s provincial secretary for publications; Maulana Munawar Hussain Solangi, provincial secretary for organizational affairs; Nazir Hussain Jafri, MWM’s district president in Jacobabad; city president Imran Ali; Asghar Ali Sethar, MWM’s district president in Shikarpur; Zawar Dildar Ali Golato; Fazal Elahi Khan Domki; and other party leaders and workers.

Participants raised slogans expressing their love and devotion to the Prophet Muhammad and paid tribute to the sacrifices of those who died in the cause of truth. They also pledged to remain united in safeguarding the sanctity of the Prophet, promoting Muslim unity and upholding Islamic values.

The demonstrators emphasized the need for collective efforts to support the Palestinian people and work toward the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, regarded by Muslims as their first qibla.

Domki Calls for Muslim Unity and Support for Palestine

Addressing the rally, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad conveyed a message of mercy, peace, justice, brotherhood and equality for all humanity.

He said love for the Prophet should extend beyond verbal expressions of devotion and be reflected in following his example, maintaining moral integrity, supporting the oppressed and working to establish justice in society.

Domki stressed that the Muslim world needed unity and solidarity rather than division and fragmentation. Referring to the ongoing suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territories, he called on Muslim countries to move beyond statements of support and take practical steps to defend Palestinian rights and advance the cause of Palestinian freedom.

Criticizing US and Israeli policies, Domki expressed pessimism about the prospect of positive change through elections in either country. He urged Muslim leaders to free themselves from political dependence on Washington and prioritize independent foreign policies, cooperation among Muslim nations and the collective interests of the Muslim world.

He further argued that successive US administrations’ policies in the Middle East had caused serious harm across the Muslim world. He called on Muslim countries to make independent decisions and work together to defend the rights of Palestinians.

Pakistan Urged to Promote Regional Dialogue

Domki also called on Pakistan to play a constructive role in bringing Muslim countries closer together. Addressing the situation in Yemen, he urged Pakistan not to become a party to the conflict.

Concluding his remarks, he said the blood of the martyred leader would, in his view, contribute to Israel’s downfall, the humiliation of oppressors and the decline of American power.

The rally concluded with participants reiterating their commitment to devotion to the Prophet Muhammad, Muslim unity and support for the Palestinian cause.