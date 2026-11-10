Maqatil-e Shia Pakistan Collection Donated to Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi has donated the Maqatil-e Shia Pakistan collection, documenting the lives and martyrdom of Shia Muslims in Pakistan from 1947 to the present, to the Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi in Mashhad, Iran.

The donation ceremony was held in the holy city of Mashhad on November 5.

Speaking at the ceremony, Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi said the Urdu-language collection documents the lives and sacrifices of Shia martyrs in Pakistan from 1947 onwards. The project is planned to comprise approximately 20 volumes, of which 14 have been published so far.

He said the academic initiative aims to preserve the history of Shia Muslims in Pakistan and familiarise future generations with the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

He emphasised that the younger generation should understand the hardships endured by Shia Muslims in Pakistan because of their love and devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (AS), the family of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The ceremony was attended by Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Syed Jalal Hosseini, Head of Libraries, Museums and the Documentation Centre of Astan Quds Razavi, and Mehdi Lesani, Director of the Department of Foreign Pilgrims.

Syed Jalal Hosseini expressed his gratitude for the donation of the valuable collection and presented gifts to Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi on behalf of the holy shrine.

Preserving the History of Shia Martyrs in Pakistan

The Maqatil-e Shia Pakistan collection represents an effort to record and document the history of Shia martyrdom in Pakistan from the country's independence to the present day.

Planned as a 20-volume series, the project has so far seen the publication of 14 volumes. Its donation to the Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi is an important step towards preserving this historical legacy and making it accessible to researchers and future generations.

The Central Library of Astan Quds Razavi provides research and educational services to scholars and researchers through its foreign-language reading hall and extensive collection of resources in various languages. It also serves international pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Imam Ali al-Ridha (AS).