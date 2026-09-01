Annual Conference in Multan Pays Tribute to Leaders, Martyrs of Pakistan’s Shia Community

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The “Annual Demise Anniversary Conference of Leaders and Martyrs of the Shia Community” was held at Jaferia Bazaar in the Shia Miani area of Multan, bringing together religious scholars, community leaders, students and members of the local Shia community.

Among those attending were Allama Muhammad Musa Raza Jaskani, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan; Allama Ishtiaq Kazmi, provincial president; Maulana Sajjad Naqvi; Basharat Abbas Qureshi; Sabir Hussain Khan Baloch; Mubashir Hussain Bhutta, Senior Vice President for South Punjab; Allama Shabbir Haidari, former provincial organiser for South Punjab; Syed Fateh Rizvi, Central President of the Jaferia Students Organisation Pakistan; former central president Muhammad Akbar; Central General Secretary Ali Raza; and Central Finance Secretary Dr Waqar Mehdi.

The event was also attended by other central leaders of the Jaferia Students Organisation and religious scholars and community members from across Multan.

Speakers paid tribute to the services and contributions of the leaders of Pakistan’s Shia community, recalling their role in religious, social and community affairs.

The conference concluded with prayers for the forgiveness of members of the Shia community who had died, as well as prayers for the health and safety of the community’s leadership. Participants also prayed for the development, stability and security of Pakistan.