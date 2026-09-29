Nationwide Protests in Morocco Against Normalization of Relations with the Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported today that in recent days, Morocco has witnessed nationwide protests in which protesters have called for a halt to the process of normalizing relations with Israel and stronger support for Palestine.

This three-day protest campaign, which ended on Sunday, was led by the "Moroccan Front for Support of Palestine and Opposition to Normalization of Relations."

These demonstrations were held following a declaration on September 16 in New York, signed by Nasser Bourita, Morocco's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, his Zionist counterpart, and Mike Waltz, the US Ambassador to the United Nations. According to it, Morocco and Israel will upgrade their liaison offices to the level of embassies and appoint ambassadors.

The Moroccan Front for Support of Palestine announced that the goal of these protests is to draw public attention to the use of embassies, agreements, and economic exchanges to whitewash the face of Israel's occupation in the Palestinian territories.

This group also called on political parties, labor unions, civil society groups, and human rights organizations across Morocco to defend Palestine and resist efforts to normalize relations in society.

Morocco in December 2020, within the framework of the "Abraham Accords" concluded with US mediation, normalized its relations with the Zionist regime. This country, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan, was one of the four Arab countries that took steps toward normalizing relations with Tel Aviv that year.

Since then, Israel and Morocco have kept liaison offices active in Rabat and Tel Aviv, and the planned upgrade of these offices to become embassies indicates a further deepening of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

"Moaz al-Hajri," the national coordinator of the Moroccan Front for Support of Palestine, condemned the recent action as well as the plans to move the Zionist regime's liaison office to "Mehdi Ben Barka" Street in Rabat and described the choice of this location as "a provocative action against the Moroccan people and an insult to the memory of the martyr Mehdi Ben Barka."

Ben Barka was one of the prominent opposition figures to the Moroccan government who disappeared in Paris in 1965. In 2018, Ronen Bergman, an Israeli journalist and author, in his book titled "Rise and Kill First," raised new claims about his disappearance.

Bergman, based on research and conversations with Zionist regime intelligence agents who were involved in planning the abduction of "Ben Barka," concluded that Mossad, at the request of Morocco's intelligence service, found his trail and assisted them in designing the assassination operation that was ultimately carried out by Moroccan agents and French police. After that, Mossad also took responsibility for disposing of his body.

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