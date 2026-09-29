Sharp Criticism by US Senate Minority Leader of Trump Over Continuation of War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Chuck Schumer wrote on the X social network on Monday, "Do you remember that Donald Trump used to say his war in Iran would only last four to five weeks?"

He added, "Now we are in the eighth month, and the American people and forces are paying the price of this war."

Schumer stated that Senate Republicans had the opportunity last week to vote to end this war but instead voted for its continuation.

He emphasized, "They are complicit in this matter."

Schumer had previously also, in critical messages about Trump's warmongering policies, called for an immediate end to this war.

He wrote on his X account, "Every day this catastrophic war continues, the US President becomes more and more trapped in its quagmire."

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