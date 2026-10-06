Iran dismantles three terrorist cells in Sistan and Baluchestan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Relations Office of the Intelligence Department of Sistan and Baluchestan, southeast Iran, has announced the dismantling of three operational cells linked to a Takfiri terrorist group in this province.

These three terrorist cells were identified in Iranshahr, Sarbaz, Saravan, and Zahedan counties and also in Qeshm city of southern province of Hormozgan, in cooperation with Hormozgan Province General Department of Intelligence and were dismantled before carrying out any acts of sabotage or terrorist activities.

Two of these terrorists were killed in clashes with security and intelligence forces, and ten other members of the terrorist teams were arrested.

These terrorists had undergone military, bomb-making, and assassination training abroad and entered Iran with the aim of causing destruction and instability. These terrorists were stationed in safe houses but were apprehended thanks to public reports and the cooperation of the Law Enforcement Forces and the IRGC in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Significant quantities of military-grade weapons and ammunition have been discovered and seized from the arrested terrorists.

Furthermore, the intelligence and forces of the provincial Department of Intelligence succeeded in dismantling two organized gangs that were disrupting public order and security, and arrested five armed criminals along with a quantity of weapons and related equipment.

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