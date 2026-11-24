AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has announced the dismantling of four more terrorist-separatist cells and the arrest of over two dozen operatives in a coordinated anti-terror operation in West Azerbaijan Province.

In a press release on Monday, the ministry informed about a successful operation that was carried out involving intelligence units and provincial law enforcement agencies as part of efforts to counter the activities of mercenaries acting on behalf of the American-Israeli enemy.

According to the statement, the personnel of the West Azerbaijan General Directorate of Intelligence, following a tip from the public, nabbed four armed cells of a separatist group, and arrested 27 terrorists.

It said that the dismantled cells had been organizing terrorist acts to incite insecurity within the country, in alignment with the agenda of the US and the Israeli regime.

The Ministry of Intelligence announced the dismantling of four operational cells belonging to terrorist-separatist groups in West Azerbaijan Province. The operation resulted in the arrest of 27 terrorists and 6 smugglers, as well as the seizure of 253 weapons and a Starlink terminal.

The statement did not specify the exact date and place of the operation, but it said that a large cache of arms and equipment, including Kalashnikov assault rifles, magazines, and Starlink terminal had been seized from the terrorist cells.

It further noted that six individuals, including one foreign national were identified and arrested upon their entry into the country, seizing a total of 201 firearms, comprising handguns and other weapons.

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