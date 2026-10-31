IRGC dismantles team affiliated with foreign intelligence services in west

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the dismantling of a two-person team affiliated with foreign intelligence services in the west of the country.

The IRGC Ground Forces in Javanroud announced the neutralization of a two-person team affiliated with foreign intelligence services in the west of the country; during this operation, 10 Starlink satellite internet terminals, 10 Klashnikov rifles, and 5,000 rounds of live ammunition were discovered and seized.

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