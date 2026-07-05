Iran Intelligence Ministry Dismantles Four Terrorist Cells in Southeast, Detains 10, Kills 2

AhlulBayt News Agency: Intelligence Ministry says that security forces have dismantled four operational cells of terrorist groups in Iran’s southeast, detaining 10 terrorist agents and killing two others during joint operations with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and police.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said the operations took place in the cities of Zahedan, Chabahar, Iranshahr, Khash and Taftan before the groups were able to carry out planned attacks.

The ministry said a separate five-member cell was also arrested on Saturday in the southern parts of Sistan and Baluchestan province, including the cities of Nikshahr and Qasr-e Qand. It said the group was involved in anti-security activities, including firing on military units and judicial centers.

The statement added that the terrorist agents had been recruited by terrorist groups based in neighboring countries, where they received military and explosives training before entering Iran to carry out sabotage, assassinations and other attacks in the country’s southeast.

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