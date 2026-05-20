Iran Intelligence Dismantles Four Takfiri Cells, Arrests 19 Operatives in Southeast

ABNA24 - The intelligence forces of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence have dismantled four terrorist cells in the southeastern regions of the country and arrested 19 operatives before they could carry out any operations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said its forces in Sistan and Baluchestan Province identified and captured 19 terrorists belonging to four Takfiri terrorist cells that were operating under the direct guidance of the American-Zionist enemy.

According to the statement, the militants were arrested before conducting any action.

The ministry added that security forces discovered a cache of weapons at the militants’ hideout, including one DShK heavy machine gun, two RPG-7 launchers along with seven related rockets, one American-made M4 rifle, five AK-47 rifles, six handguns, two military binoculars, and a large quantity of ammunition.

It further noted that most of the detained militants were foreign nationals who had entered Iran after being recruited by Takfiri terrorist groups and undergoing military training.



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